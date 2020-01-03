Comments
BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 70-year-old man is dead and another person is in critical condition after an early-morning fire in Bayonne, New Jersey.
BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 70-year-old man is dead and another person is in critical condition after an early-morning fire in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Flames broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at a complex on Islandview Court near West 1st Street.
The fire chief said more than 50 units had to be evacuated.
A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, another victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and a third victim refused medical attention.
The Red Cross and the city’s emergency management office said they are helping residents who have been displaced. It’s unclear if or when they will be allowed to return home.
The chief said it appears the fire started on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.