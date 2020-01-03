



A Long Island man faces charges for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old boy while cleaning his unlicensed handgun.

Police said 25-year-old Brian Gregg shot his stepbrother’s friend in the neck around 7 p.m. Thursday in Plainview.

Gregg then tried to drive the trio to a local hospital, but he collided three other vehicles near the intersection of Plainview and Old Country roads.

“I was stopping at the red light and I heard a big crash, kind of blacked out,” said crash victim Joey Sara. “Then, the car over there spun into mine.”

Four people – including an off-duty Nassau County police officer – suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The 17-year-old shooting victim was listed in serious but stable condition.

All five victims are expected to survive.

Police discovered Gregg was not a licensed gun owner and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon.