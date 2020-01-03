



— Now that the holidays are over, some people are counting down to Valentine’s Day.

That’s why this Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of the year for online dating.

Dating app companies say the first Sunday of the new year — referred to as “Dating Sunday” — is the busiest day of the year for folks signing up, matching and messaging on dating apps.

Match.com is predicting 80% increase in user activity over its average, Bumble is expecting a 30% increase in new users, and Zoosk anticipates 1.5 million messages will be sent in the United States.

Melissa Dahl, the deputy editor of the women’s website “The Cut,” says this falls in line with the peak of “cuffing season,” a time of year when people couple off to combat the cold and loneliness.

She says there is nothing wrong with people downloading dating apps; it’s become the new norm. Dahl is advising people to be as honest as they can be.

“The nice thing about them is you can just be upfront with who you are and what you actually want which is maybe a little different from meeting someone at a bar. You wouldn’t just say right away, like, well, I’d like to have kids, well, I’d like to get married. But, you can put that on a dating app and it’s not weird,” Dahl told CBSN New York’s John Dias.

She also says to keep in mind the pictures on your dating profiles should mimic your real life. For example, if you’re into running, you should post a photo of you at a race.