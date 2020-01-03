Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Another round of rain comes in today with the heaviest bouts arriving this morning. We can expect .5 – 1″ of widespread rain through Saturday.
We’re also watching some snow following up on the back side. It’s not looking like much right now, but if enough cold air rushes in behind it, we could be in for some light accumulation of wet snow by Sunday morning. We can expect a lull in the action this afternoon, before more rain returns Saturday.
Winds kick in on Sunday drying some of the moisture out. Another system heads this way next week, with yet more rain and snow chances.