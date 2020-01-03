Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Several people were injured in a car crash in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Friday.
It happened just before 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Drive and Kearney Avenue.
The driver of an SUV apparently lost control of the vehicle and accidentally went into reverse. The SUV pinned several people against a gate in front of a grocery store.
Police say several adults have minor injuries and one child was seriously hurt.