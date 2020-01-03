



— The suspect in a Monsey synagogue attack that left one man fighting for his life and injured several others has been indicted on a number of charges.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports a grand jury in Rockland County indicted 37-year-old Grafton Thomas on six counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault, three counts of attempted assault and two counts of burglary.

BREAKING: Rockland Co Grand Jury indicts Grafton Thomas on six counts attempted murder, three counts assault, three counts attempted assault, and two counts burglary for #Monsey machete attack at home of Rabbi Rottenberg — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 3, 2020

Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, New York, is accused of storming into a synagogue with a machete on Dec. 28 and attacking those inside.

One victim, 72-year-old Josef Neumann, remains in a coma and his family says the prognosis is dire.

Thomas was being held in the Rockland County Jail but has now been moved to a federal facility. His bail is $5 million.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in state prison if convicted.

Defense team argues it should be allowed to complete its review of material before turning over copies of everything as required by evidentiary rules. Defense says FBI knew about cabin, did not obtain search warrant. https://t.co/eoS5CDGbP9 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 3, 2020

On Friday, Thomas’ attorney Michael Sussman announced he is fighting a federal subpoena demanding all the material the defense team took from Thomas’ cabin in Sullivan County. The defense team argues it should be allowed to complete its review of the material before turning over copies of everything as required by evidentiary rules. The defense also says the FBI knew about Thomas’ cabin and did not obtain a search warrant.