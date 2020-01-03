NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal prosecutors have charged a high-ranking Department of Education official for allegedly using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime in Wisconsin.
Police arrested 39-year-old David Arnold Hay on Dec. 30 at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.
Hay was deputy chief of staff for Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. The department fired him after his arrest.
The DOE called the allegations “…incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable,” adding it “…took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll and are terminating him.”
According to Hay’s LinkedIn account, he began working for the DOE back in 2016, first as special assistant to then-Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina. He was promoted in the fall of 2018 his former position under Carranza.
Previously Hay started working for the Kettle Moraine School District in 2005 as a high school teacher and became the dean of students and an associate principal, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Hay went on to serve as the district’s career and technical education coordinator and the director of the Kettle Moraine Summer Academy.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Hay used a dating app to correspond with a “teen” who Hay believed was a 14-year-old boy from Neenah. The “teen” was actually a Neenah police investigator.
Hay allegedly booked a “whirlpool suite” at a Neenah hotel in order to meet the child, the release says.