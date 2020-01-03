



A New York City police officer convicted of breaking into a Nashville family’s home and unleashing a drunken, racist tirade has resigned from the force.

Michael Reynolds stepped down rather than face disciplinary proceedings, said department spokesperson Devora Kaye. He will not receive his pension or health benefits and will not be allowed to carry a firearm.

“His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers,” Kaye said in a statement.

Earlier this week, protesters gathered outside NYPD headquarters to demand his firing.

Reynolds, 26, was sentenced last month to 15 days in jail after pleading no contest to aggravated criminal trespass and three counts of assault in the July 2018 home invasion.

He admitted to breaking into a woman’s home, which he drunkenly mistook for the Airbnb where he was staying for a bachelor party, and said he used a racial slur during the incident.

“I’m absolutely sorry I said that word,” Reynolds said during his sentencing, according to a transcript of the hearing. “I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night. If I could take it back, I definitely would have never came to that bachelor party.”

Prosecutors said the woman was home with her four sons at the time of the break-in.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)