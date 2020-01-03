



— A small but beloved public library is shutting its doors in Queens

The public library system will be closing its One Court Square location after failing to negotiate a new lease.

The branch is closing to the public sometime in February after serving the community for 30 years. One Court Square is one of the smallest in the Queens public library system, but it is immensely popular with readers, seeing about 100,000 visits each year.

Queens Public Library has leased the space for $1 each year since Citi opened the building in 1989. After Citi sold the tower, the library remained under a sublease with the bank. The new owner, a private equity firm named Savanna, recently declined to renew their lease.

Librarians tell CBSN New York’s Christina Fan the branch is known for its children’s programs, which are immensely popular with families.

“I’ve met so many parents in libraries, and I’ve made friends and my kids have made friends in those libraries. I think it would just push people to stay in their homes and that’s not healthy at all,” parent Ana Claridge said.

The library’s official lease ends March 31, but its last day will be before then so staff members can pack and move.

Officials say they are committed to looking for a new home in the area.