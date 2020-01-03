Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is facing its largest budget crisis in more than a decade. Lawmakers will have to find a way to fill an estimated $6 billion gap in the budget.
New York State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins is one of the people who holds the keys to the castle.
She’s the first woman to lead the state senate and she faces one of the toughest financial challenges since the Great Depression. Is there any way to close that gap without raising taxes?
Stewart-Cousins sat down with CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
The senate majority leader also made a surprising concession that New York lawmakers may have to look at changing the state’s new — but already controversial — criminal justice reform law.
