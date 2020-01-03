



— Police are asking for the public to help with a surveillance video showing a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run in Queens on Christmas night.

The new video shows a 2007-2011 Silver Toyota Tundra with substantial damage to the front right fender and front right headlight out immediately after the incident near Centerville and Hawtree streets.

Police say the truck struck and killed 67-year-old Ainsley Dalrymple of Hempstead around 9:30 p.m. while he crossed the street on 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park only moments after celebrating with his family.

NYPD Release Of Hit-And-Run Surveillance Video

CBS2’s Charlie Cooper spoke to the victim’s son following the fatal crash.

“My father, he was a family man. He loved his family. There’s four of us kids — my two sisters here, my brother and seven grandchildren that he loved, that he was with yesterday,” Ainsley Dalrymple Jr. said.

Ainsley Dalrymple Jr. said his father, 67-year-old Ainsley Dalrymple Sr., left his house with his wife to go to nearby Resorts World Casino. They made a stop at a gas station and as he crossed the street a pickup truck slammed into him.

“She was in the car while he went into the store and she said she just heard a bang,” Dalrymple Jr. said.

“When I came outside I saw him on the floor and I started calling the cops,” witness Josanne Ramkissoon said.

When police arrived they found Dalrymple Sr. with severe head and body trauma laying between two parked cars. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the person who hit him was driving a silver or gray Toyota truck and traveling westbound on Rockaway Boulevard. The person behind the wheel never stopped after hitting the victim. People who live and work in the area said they weren’t surprised.

“They don’t respect the speed limit here because it’s 25. Sometimes you see them flying over here maybe 40-50,” store owner Willie Munoz said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

A memorial fund for Ainsley Dalrymple Sr. has been set up. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/ainsley-dalrymple-memorial-fund.