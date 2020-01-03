



– Start your day off right by looking at some adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in New York City.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Silver Fox, Jack Russell terrier and beagle mix

Silver Fox is a darling male Jack Russell terrier and beagle puppy being kept at Louis Animal Foundation Inc.

Silver Fox will get along great with other dogs. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. Silver Fox has had all his shots.

Here’s what Silver Fox’s friends at Louis Animal Foundation Inc. think of him:

Silver Fox is lively, affectionate and is getting better about not fighting with his brothers. He is submissive, incredibly loving with humans and well socialized.

Apply to adopt Silver Fox today at Petfinder.

Nash, chihuahua mix

Nash is a male chihuahua puppy in the care of Waggytail Rescue.

Nash plays well with others — he’ll get along great with other dogs. Nash is vaccinated.

Nash’s current caretakers say:

Nash is a super chill pup. He is a great traveler and is very easygoing and happy. He loves kids and stops to say hi to everyone when outside on walks.

Apply to adopt Nash today at Petfinder.

Lucy, Chiweenie and terrier mix

Lucy is a female Chiweenie and terrier puppy staying at Animal Lighthouse Rescue.

Lucy is eager to make friends — she’s happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. She is also already vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Lucy on Petfinder.

Juli, hound mix

Juli is a lovable female hound puppy currently residing at Animal Haven.

Juli has had all her shots.

Juli’s current caretakers say:

Juli loves nothing more than playing with her sister and the other pups! Juli is outgoing and lives to please!

Apply to adopt Juli today at Petfinder.

Gypsy, Labrador retriever mix

Gypsy is a female Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at PupStarz Rescue.

Gypsy is a social animal — she loves kids, cats or dogs. She has also been vaccinated.

Notes from Gypsy’s caretakers:

Meet Gypsy, a delightful puppy who is soft, sweet, cuddly and super loving. She seeks out attention and affection and responds with happiness and joy. She is lively and active, but needs plenty of nap time too!

Read more about how to adopt Gypsy on Petfinder.

Gary, Labrador retriever mix

Gary is a charming male Labrador retriever puppy in the care of PupStarz Rescue.

Gary is a social butterfly — he’s happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. He’s been vaccinated.

Notes from Gary’s caretakers:

This tender-hearted darling has an engaging personality and is bursting with love. He is a great pup with a lot to offer. Affectionate, curious, spirited and kind — all he needs is a home to call his own and a devoted best friend for life.

Read more about how to adopt Gary on Petfinder.

Ciera, pit bull terrier mix

Ciera is a female pit bull terrier puppy in the care of PupStarz Rescue.

Ciera gets along well with kids, cats or dogs, and she is vaccinated.

Notes from Ciera’s caretakers:

This endearing pup is soft, sweet, loving and dog-friendly. She enjoys attention and likes being pet. She is also fond of ear scratches and belly rubs. It doesn’t take much to please her!

Apply to adopt Ciera today at Petfinder.