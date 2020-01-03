NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While Madison Square Garden is welcoming the Professional Bull Riders competition again this weekend, and this year there’s a special trophy.
Artist Arturo Di Modica, who designed Wall Street’s famous charging bull statue, designed a miniature version for this year’s bull riding competition.
He showed off his new creation Friday morning accompanied by some professional bull riders, and of course the original
charging bull.
The competition runs through Sunday.
The event literally kicks off Friday night with the Monster Energy Buck-Off where the top 35 bull riders in the world compete.
Last year’s bull riding champion earned $1.4 million, and riders can actually earn nothing if they don’t perform.
The 15/15 bucking battle airs Saturday on CBS2 at noon, while further rounds and the championship can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
For more information about attending this year’s event, see the PBR.com website.