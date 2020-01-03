Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 70-year-old woman struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn has now died.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon on Flatlands Avenue and East 76th Street in Canarsie.
The woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she died.
Police say the driver was in a black Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.