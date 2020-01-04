NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was threatened with a knife and robbed inside a Bronx subway station on New Year’s Day.
It happened around 6:35 p.m. inside the Kingsbridge Road subway station.
According to police, a 31-year-old man was waiting in the mezzanine area of the station when three individuals walked up to him.
The individuals allegedly pulled out a knife, demanded the man hand over his property and elbowed him in the nose.
They got away with the victim’s jacket, $400 and an iPhone XR.
The victim refused medical attention.
Police have released photos of individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the robbery.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.