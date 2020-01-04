WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two Westchester teenagers are warming hearts with their hot chocolate for charity.

It’s something they started years ago to help young cancer patients. The teens have grown and so has their effort.

Once upon a time, there were two little brothers who wanted to start up a hot cocoa stand.

They built it out of cardboard in their parent’s garage.

The idea was to raise money to help sick kids, one cup of cocoa at a time. That was 14 years ago.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing. It truly is,” Joshua Greenberg said.

Today, 18-year-old Evan Greenberg and his 16-year-old brother Joshua have turned their little cocoa stand idea into a highly charitable, and highly admirable, annual event. This year it took place at the Westchester Mall in White Plains.

“We’re trying to help cure a pediatric cancer and help the families involved,” Evan Greenberg explained.

All proceeds from Evan and Joshua’s Hot Cocoa Stand goes to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation. To date, the brothers have raised more than $50,000.

“It goes to doctors for pediatric cancer research,” the foundation’s Nancy Joselson said. “This money saves children’s lives.”

Evan and Joshua were just five and three years-old when they first devised the idea; displaying kindness and goodness well beyond their years.

“I feel like it was a childhood innocence almost in trying to make the world a better place,” Evan told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

The cups and the hot chocolate mix are all donated by local businesses, but the charm and the charity and the joy of it all comes from the two kindhearted brothers.

“It’s just the best feeling in the world to know that we can have an effect on children that are not as fortunate as us,” Joshua added.

Joshua Greenberg also spent last summer volunteering at NYU Langone, helping in the fight against pediatric leukemia.