NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone was caught on camera stealing a bag from a wheelchair inside a Jamaica, Queens, clothing store on New Year’s Eve.
It happened around 1:50 p.m. at a store on Jamaica Avenue near 160th Street.
Police say a 32-year-old woman went into a fitting room to try clothes on, leaving her wheelchair unattended outside.
As she was inside the fitting room, an individual took the woman’s bag and walked away.
According to police, the victim’s cellphone, credit cards and keys were in the bag.
Police have released photos and video of an individual wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.