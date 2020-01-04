Comments
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Saturday after officers found he had dozens of license suspensions.
He was caught around 10 a.m. in Copiague.
Suffolk County police say 68-year-old James Brown, of Amityville, was driving southbound on Ferraris Street near Dixon Avenue when an officer pulled him over for driving with a broken tail light.
When they checked his license, they found Brown had 38 license suspensions on 12 different dates.
Brown was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.
He is facing charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which is a felony.