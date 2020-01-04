NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of spitting at a woman in Queens.
According to police, the male suspect attempted to enter a yeshiva on Central Avenue in Far Rockaway on Dec. 24.
When he was denied entry, he alleged walked over to a nearby vehicle and made anti-Semitic remarks before spitting into the car through an open window and running away.
The 44-year-old female driver in the vehicle was not injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
The NYPD says there have been at least 14 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city since the beginning of Chanukah.
In some cases, the victims have been punched, kicked, robbed and had anti-Semitic slurs yelled at them.
In light of the attacks, some members of the Jewish faith have pushed for more safety in the community.
The governor has announced state police will add patrols in Jewish neighborhoods, and Mayor Bill de Blasio says additional NYPD strategic response officers will also be in the streets.
