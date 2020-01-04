Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released video of a man accused in an elevator robbery in Morningside Heights.
Investigators say the suspect got on the elevator inside a building at Broadway and 112th Street back on Dec. 16.
The suspect allegedly waved a lighter at his victim before stealing electronic believed to be worth around $4,200.
The man was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket and blue jeans.
