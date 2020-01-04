Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new scam using text messages to attempt to steal private information is reportedly targeting customers of M&T Bank.
According to the bank – based in Buffalo, New York – customers are receiving suspicious texts claiming the potential victim’s account has been restricted.
The messages then asks M&T customers for personal information to help solve the problem.
“Please do not respond to these malicious requests and never provide your information to unsolicited texts, emails, or calls,” M&T said in a statement on their website.
The bank added that customers should send any suspicious messages to phishing@mtb.com.
M&T Bank has over 700 branches across the country, including in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.