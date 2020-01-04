



The Yoenis Céspedes saga has reportedly taken yet another bizarre turn – in a story that is certain not to “boar” Mets fans.

According to reporters Joel Sherman and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the injury that ended up costing the outfielder millions of dollars and violated his contract was allegedly caused by a wild boar.

The mind-boggling injury – which left him multiple right ankle fractures – took place in May while Céspedes was recovering from double heel surgery at his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

According to the report, the 34-year-old has traps set up to catch wild boars roaming around his property. While one of those boars was being removed from a trap, it reportedly either charged or startled Céspedes – causing him to step in a hole and break his ankle.

Céspedes agreed to a $110 million, four-year contract in December 2016 but hasn’t played since July 20, 2018.

In December, it was revealed New York withheld part of Céspedes’ salary for 2019, alleging he was hurt during an activity prohibited by his contract’s guarantee language.

The players’ association filed a grievance, but the sides settled on an amended contract before the case was argued.

CBS Sports reports the re-worked deal cut more than $20 million in guarantees for 2020:

2019 salary reduced from $29 million to $22.9 million

2020 salary reduced from $29.5 million to $6 million

2020 base salary increases to $11 million if Cespedes is not on the injured list on Opening Day

$9 million in plate appearance incentives and $3.5 million in awards bonuses

A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old has played in only 119 games in the first three seasons of the contract, just 38 since the end of the 2017 season.

Minor league instructor and former Mets player Endy Chavez posted and then deleted video on Nov. 19 of Céspedes taking swings.

