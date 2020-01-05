NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Investigators are looking into what caused an out-of-control fire that damaged several buildings and hurt five people in Queens.

The fire in Ozone Park burned so hot and so fast, it left nothing to salvage, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

The first floor of the building used to be a grocery store, it was left unrecognizable by Sunday’s blaze.

Video taken at the scene showed firefighters aggressively tackling the flames that broke out around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The heavy smoke could be seen billowing from several blocks away.

CBS2 has learned six buildings were damaged by the fast-moving fire. It appears two are completely destroyed. The 4-alarm fire drew a response from about 200 FDNY firefighters.

#RedCross teams on scene to assist affected residents. https://t.co/18Klzx1TEw — NY Red Cross (@redcrossny) January 5, 2020

Several people suffered minor injuries, including an off-duty firefighter who rushed over to help.

Investigators say they are looking into the cause as well as where the fire actually began. The Red Cross is helping the displaced families.