



— Thousands of people are expected to march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday as part of an anti-hate rally.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to attend.

The rally was put together by various officials and faith leaders, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports. The goal is to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in a light of a rash of anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City.

The NYPD says there have been at least 14 reported anti-Semitic attacks in the last two weeks.

Officers are now looking into another possible hate crime in Brooklyn.

Police say a group of three people walked into a Kosher Bagel store on Avenue M and East 18th Street on Friday and made threatening anti-Semitic remarks.

The suspects were taken into custody, but no one has been charged at this time.

The NYPD hate crime unit is now investigating.

Meanwhile, police say there were 423 hate crimes in the city in 2019.

The majority of those hate crimes were anti-Semitic in nature, but many groups were targeted, for reasons including religion and sexual orientation.

The anti-hate rally kicks off at 11 a.m. The group will march from Foley Square across the Brooklyn Bridge and then hold a rally in Columbus Park.