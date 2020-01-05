Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Comedian Brian Regan once said, “I think a serving size of ice cream is when you hear the spoon hit the bottom of the container.”
If you’re one of those people who also look at the tiny servings sizes on food packages and scratch your head, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has good news for you in 2020.
The FDA is changing food labels so consumers can know exactly what’s in an entire box of their favorite foods.
Starting this month, the agency is recommending food labels include two columns – one for the nutritional facts of a single serving and one that tells you how much is in the whole package.
Potato chip brands like Lay’s have already switched to the new labels, according to CBS-affiliate WFSB.
The FDA is hoping the new double-label will help people make healthier choices — without having to do math on how many calories and servings you just chowed down.