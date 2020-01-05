



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Samantha and Shadow.

Samantha is an 11-month-old, 10-pound Jack Russell Terrier mix puppy. Samantha was 5 months old when she was hit by a car in Brazil. The accident caused her to lose her two back legs. Samantha is intrepid, fun-loving, playful and very wee-wee pad trained and also housebroken. Though Samantha can get around on her own, she has been fitted for a set of wheels and she loves to take a spin on them!

Shadow is an almost-2-year-old Shih Tzu mix that weighs 12 pounds and has soft hair that does not shed. Shadow is quiet and polite yet also very playful! Shadow enjoys the company of people and other small dogs.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: We are so excited that the DeSantis family — Nancy, Roy, Michael and Chase — adopted Bessie the Beagle puppy and they kept her name! They told us that Bessie is just the loveliest beagle and that she is doing great with housebreaking and sleeping through the night! Bessie now lives in Flemington, New Jersey, where she is enjoying all of the things she loves — lots of walks, playtime and being part of a family she can call her own!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.