NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The controversy surrounding the apparent jail cell suicide of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has taken another turn.
Speaking with “60 Minutes” on CBS, a forensic pathologist who witnessed the autopsy of the 66-year-old says the disgraced financier’s death points to murder – not suicide.
“There were fractures of the left, the right thyroid cartilage and the left hyoid bone,” Dr. Michael Baden told CBS.
“I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging.”
Two correction officers have been charged with falsifying prison records on the night Epstein died.
The 66-year-old was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges back in August of 2019.
They city’s medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.
