MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockland County man is being honored again for helping to save lives during the synagogue stabbing in Monsey last weekend.
Josef Gluck, 32, will be presented with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal on Sunday.
Gluck was also recognized for his bravery last Tuesday in Ramapo.
Police say Gluck threw a wooden table at the suspect accused of stabbing five people then followed the man outside to take down his license plate number.
Authorities say that led to the arrest of Grafton Thomas in Harlem.
Thomas is facing charges of attempted murder and federal hate crimes.