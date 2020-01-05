Comments
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Saturday after allegedly recording a video of a woman showering in her own home.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. at a home on Mineola Avenue in Valley Stream.
According to police, 31-year-old Paul Cotugno went into the home’s backyard and stood on a chair to look in a bathroom window. A 25-year-old woman was showering at the time.
Cotugno then allegedly pulled out his cellphone and started to record a video of the woman.
Police say the woman screamed and Cotugno ran off.
The Valley Stream man was caught a short time later and arrested.
He is charged with unlawful surveillance and criminal trespass. He was released on an appearance ticket.