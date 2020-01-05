GREENSBURG, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — A passenger bus that left New Jersey was involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that left five people dead and dozens injured early Sunday morning.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. near Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani, the Z & D Tours bus left Rockaway and was on its way to Cincinnati.
As the bus was going downhill, the driver was unable to negotiate a corner, and the bus went up an embankment and rolled over. The bus was then struck by a tractor trailer. Two additional tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle also crashed into the wreckage.
Limani says state police believe about 60 people were taken to local hospitals and “there definitely were some children” in the vehicles involved in the crash.
The identities of the five people who died in the crash have not yet been released.
It’s believed that weather could have been a factor in the crash.
Visit CBS Pittsburgh’s website for more details on this story.