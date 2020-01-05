NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new year often signifies a fresh start for many people.
If one of your goals is to eat healthier, Brandon Fay, of Pasta by Hudson, has some recipes that can help.
Roasted Turmeric and Ginger Salmon
Serves 4
What You’ll Need:
4, 8 oz. portions of wild salmon
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 tbsp. chopped dill
1 tbsp. freshly grated ginger
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp. turmeric
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. freshly grated black pepper
1 small orange, freshly squeezed
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Sliced scallions, for garnish
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place salmon, skin side down, on the parchment paper.
- Whisk together all remaining ingredients except for the scallions. Drizzle dressing over salmon and bake until salmon is cooked through, about 15-20 minutes. Remove and garnish with scallions.
The Power Lunch: Detox Salad
Serves 4
What You’ll Need:
4 stalks asparagus
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly grated black pepper, to taste
1 grapefruit, segmented
1 apple, thinly sliced
½ head cauliflower, stemmed and thinly shaved
¼ cup turmeric & ginger marinade, (see Roasted Ginger & Turmeric Salmon recipe)
½ lemon, freshly squeezed
8 oz. baby spinach
½ cup roasted beets
¼ cup toasted almonds, crushed
How to Make it:
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Toss asparagus with olive oil and season to taste. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet, and roast until slightly caramelized, about 15 minutes. Remove and slice on a bias into 1” pieces; set aside.
- In the interim, toss grapefruit, apple and cauliflower with marinade and lemon juice. Add asparagus and spinach, and toss until evenly coated. Season to taste. Spread on a large platter and garnish with roasted beets and almonds.
The Ultimate Morning Smoothie
Makes 1 smoothie
What You’ll Need:
1 banana
1 cup pineapple
1 cup spinach
1 cup almond milk
1 cup coconut water
How to make it:
- In a blender, puree all ingredients until smooth.