Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a historic church that was destroyed on 9/11 will be finally be rebuilt.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a historic church that was destroyed on 9/11 will be finally be rebuilt.
The governor revealed new plans this week to rebuild the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.
Cuomo made the announcement with the new leader of America’s Greek Orthodox church.
The original St. Nicholas stood on Cedar Street for more than a century. The new church will be block away.
It’s expected to open its doors within two years.