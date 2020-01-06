



– It was a big night for Hollywood as all the stars were out for the 77th annual Golden Globes.

One star shining bright afterward is actor and rapper Awkwafina who became the first Asian-American woman to win a Golden Globe for lead actress in a musical or a comedy thanks to her role in “The Farewell,” reports CBSN New York’s Scott Rapoport.

The 31-year-old multi-talented star was born in New York as Nora Lum and grew up in the Forest Hills section of Queens.

Awkwafina first blew up in the on-screen cultural conscience as a star of the hit film “Crazy Rich Asians.”

For years she’s been a talented comedian and rapper, with two albums to her credit, but the serious acting bug bit and led to roles in big-time movies like “Oceans 8.”

The star attended the famed LaGuardia High School on the Upper West Side as a teen where she changed her name from Nora to Awkwafina.

After last night, virtually everyone will know her name.