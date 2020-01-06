Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped rescue a driver who was involved in a crash Monday.
The governor’s staff took video of what happened on the westbound BQE near Queens Boulevard.
Cuomo is seen helping pull a driver from his vehicle, which had flipped onto its side.
The governor and his staff were driving by when they saw police officers at the crash scene and stopped to help.
No one was seriously injured.