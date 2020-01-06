Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for three suspects caught on camera as they stole a pair of teenagers’ bicycles.
It happened just before midnight on Christmas Day on the Upper East Side.
When the boys initially refused to give up the bikes, one of the suspects opened his backpack to show them a gun, police said.
No one was hurt.
