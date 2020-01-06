By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s gonna be a cold and breezy start to the work week, with temps feeling like the 20s for most! Expect any snowflakes that were falling overnight to move out this morning, and skies will gradually clear through the day. It’ll be another crisp day with temps in the low and mid 40s.
Tomorrow will be the opposite of today – start off bright, but finish with precipitation. In fact, it appears that a brief period of rain will be followed by a wintry mix at night. At this time it appears that any accumulations would be minor, and limited to the south and east portions of our area.
Wednesday looks to be a cold and blustery day with highs only in the upper 30s, feeling more like the upper 20s… keep that heavy coat handy!