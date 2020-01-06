Comments
Expect breaks of sun this afternoon with a breeze in place. That said, even though we’ll get into the 40s, it will only feel like the 30s.
Clear to partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s once again.
Tomorrow we’ll see clouds make a comeback — we’ll call it partly sunny to mostly cloudy — with precipitation possible later in the day and at night, especially south and east. Accumulations seem to be on the light end with under an inch of snow expected for most areas.
Wednesday will be colder with windy conditions. That said, expect it to only feel like the teens and 20s much of the day.