



Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike , including three people from New York.

Police said 9-year-old Jaremy Vazquez, of Brooklyn, and 35-year-old Eileen Zelis Aria, of the Bronx, were killed in the pileup, along with 58-year-old bus driver Shuang Qing Feng, of Queens.

The bus carrying 52 people departed from Canal Street in Chinatown and was bound for Cincinnati when it lost control around 3:40 a.m. Sunday and flipped onto its side near Pittsburgh.

“It was headed on a downhill grade, and the bus was unable to negotiate a corner. That bus went up an embankment, rolled over, and then was subsequently struck,” Pennsylvania State Police Spokesperson Stephen Limani told reporters Sunday.

Two tractor-trailers hit the bus, then another tractor-trailer crashed into them. A passenger vehicle was also involved.

Two UPS employees from Pennsylvania – identified as 48-year-old Dennis Kehler and 53-year-old Daniel Kepner – died in one of the tractor-trailers.

An 11-year-old bus passenger who called 911 later spoke with CBS2 by phone.

“All of a sudden, I just heard a crash, and everybody started screaming. And then there were two more,” said Gariel Koberidze. “I tried telling everybody to stay calm and calm down and stop yelling. I told them the cops were on their way.”

Officials are working to determine whether weather was a factor, but one witness who was driving in the other direction said the roads were slick with snow.

“It was a mess, there was debris everywhere,” Angela Maynard said. “It was awful.”

Police said approximately 60 people, including a 7-year-old, were treated at local hospitals and were expected to survive. Reports say among them were two brothers from Irvington, New Jersey who were taking the bus to Ohio for work.

Some of the victims were from other countries and didn’t speak English, police said.

The bus tickets were sold out of the Ohio Coach office in Manhattan, but federal records list the company – Z & D Tour – as based out of a strip mall on Route 46 East in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Last night, another bus left Canal Street also headed for Cincinnati. Passengers said they were hoping for a safe trip.

“It’s really scary knowing that you’re going to get a bus and potentially that could happen to you,” said Ashley Lewis.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash. Records from the U.S. Department of Transportation show the company has not been involved in any crashes in the past two years.

