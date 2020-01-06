Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters in Paterson, New Jersey, rescued a homeless woman who claims she got trapped in a clothing donation bin for more than two days.
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters in Paterson, New Jersey, rescued a homeless woman who claims she got trapped in a clothing donation bin for more than two days.
Crews forced open the bin to get the 38-year-old out.
The woman says she was reaching into the bin when someone pushed her, but police don’t believe her.
They say this is the third time they’ve had to rescue the woman from a donation bin in the last two years.