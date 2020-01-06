



— There has been a disturbing arrest following charges that a Long Island man was spying on his neighbor as she bathed.

Now, Nassau County police are wondering if there are additional victims, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

Paul Cotugno, a 31-year-old from Valley Stream, was arrested after police said he peered into the woman’s bathroom window over the weekend and used a cellphone to film her while she was undressed.

Police said Cotugno used a chair to stand on and with cellphone in hand videoed his 25-year-old neighbor as she showered.

The victim reportedly looked up and saw the suspect peering though her bathroom window. She screamed and he fled. The family called 911. Cotugno was found a few minutes later and taken into custody, police said.

“He’s in jail now? Oh released? My god,” said Aaron Tamir, the suspect’s landlord.

Cotugno was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass. He was released on an appearance ticket and neighbors blame new bail reform laws for freeing him.

“What got me upset was that he was released on bail. I just feel for the person, the victim, because she has to know he’s right next door and she feels violated. Where were her rights in that?” said Seema Persaud, the victim’s neighbor.

MORE: Police: Long Island Burglary Spree Suspect Released Under Bail Reform, Then Robs Another Store Hours Later

Prior to the court appearance on Monday, prosecutors and police said if not for the reforms that went into effect Jan. 1 it is likely the suspect would have been held on bail because one of the charges in this case includes a felony.