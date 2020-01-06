(CBS Local)– Robert Randolph has had many amazing experiences in his music career, but there is still one thing missing from his resume.

The New Jersey native is still searching for his first GRAMMY after Robert Randolph and the Family Band were nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The group’s new album “Brighter Days” pays homage to Randolph’s time as a kid in the church.

“This album was very special and it dug deep into our roots,” said Randolph in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Coming from the church in New Jersey… we had a chance to incorporate like a choir and these beautiful classic rock written songs using these Gospel references. We have a song called Have Mercy and a song called Baptise Me and another song called Cry Over Me. It was really great to dive deep into my Gospel roots.”

Randolph and his band have had the opportunity to perform with some of the greats in music like Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, and Dave Matthews Band. The pedal steel guitarist learned a ton from one of the best guitar players ever in Santana.

“He’s one of the music godfathers and uncles of crossover music,” said Randolph. “He’s this guitar player that fits in every sort of scene… rock, blues, funk, latin, jazz. He’s done it all. He’s a really great guy and I love him. I’ve had the chance to record with him on many occasions.”

In addition to his music career, Randolph is a huge New York Knicks fan. The musician has become close with Knicks owner James Dolan and thinks the team will be back in the playoffs soon.

“The Knicks are coming back. We have Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, RJ Barrett, they’ve been playing way better,” said Randolph. “We have these young guys that can play basketball and these veterans. They’re on the right path in the rebuild. The Knicks are looking up. By this time next year, we’ll be talking playoffs.”

