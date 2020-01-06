



– The super of a New York City Housing Authority building has been shot by another employee in the Bronx.

Residents told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon the shooting took place on the third floor of a residential complex in the Kingsbridge neighborhood after a dispute broke out between coworkers.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at a NYCHA building at 3340 Bailey Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say right now the suspect is still on the run. He’s believed to have escaped in a Chevy Tahoe.

People who live in this building say the suspect was disruptive and disrespectful to residents. Some even complained about him, but say nothing was done.

“He treated the employees like garbage,” said Barbara Lauray, Tenants Association president for Fort Independent Houses. “People would move and want to transfer because of this guy. Because his super would reprimand him on things, he didn’t like it. They argued constantly.”

Lauray noted the two argued constantly.

“I call you and say you have to speak to this person and you do nothing,” she said. “This could have been avoided had they taken him out of the development.”

CBS2 has not yet received a comment from NYCHA.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.