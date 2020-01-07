NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of punching an MTA employee last month in Queens.
The suspect allegedly struck the 39-year-old female conductor through a window on a 7 train. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 at the 69th Street subway station in Woodside.
Transit Authority President Andy Byford called the attack “appalling, unprovoked and unacceptable.”
“The conductor was simply doing her job when she was punched and spat on without warning. What kind of person does that?” he said in a statement. “NYC Transit is fully cooperating with the NYPD investigation, and when the perpetrator is caught will seek aggressive prosecution with maximum consequences under the law.”
The employee was treated for pain and swelling to her face.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.