



Fotis Dulos , the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges.

Jennifer Dulos went missing from her home in New Canaan, Conn., on May 24, 2019 after dropping her five children off at school.

Within days her estranged husband, 50-year-old Fotis Dulos, was arrested and accused of trashing clothes and cleanup supplies that were stained with his missing wife’s blood. He and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering the prosecution.

Sources told CBS2 that Troconis will be arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. Also, Kent Mawhinney, Fotis’ civil attorney who represents Fotis in a civil case over the estate of his in-laws, will also be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Video showed several Connecticut State Police cars leaving Dulos’ home in Farmington, Conn., just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with Dulos in police custody.

“I have not seen the warrant yet, I don’t mean to be rude. I haven’t seen the warrant yet, but I’m told that it’s for the crime of murder,” said Norm Pattis, an attorney for Fotis Dulos. “I’m told by a reliable source, though I have not yet seen the warrant, that two other people are being arrested this morning, as well, and I’m not going to comment on their identities.”

Pattis also said the court put a $6 million bond on Dulos, with the condition that he not be able to post it until after he is arraigned.

“I’m not surprised that the state decided to bring the charge,” said Pattis. “I haven’t seen the warrant. I’ll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved… In a paradoxical way, we welcome this fight, because we think we will win it. In fact, we’re confident we will. And now we won’t have to speculate about what it looks like any longer.”

Following the announcement of charges, Carrie Luft of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos group released this statement:

“Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests. Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. “We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.”

Previously in the investigation, surveillance images showed Jennifer Dulos’ SUV leaving the home. Police believe her husband was driving it with her body inside. According to a warrant on Dulos, “The crime and the cleanup are believed to have occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.”

Investigators also say the couple had the vehicle cleaned. State Police asked Troconis why the truck was washed.

“You showed me the picture of the blood in the door. It’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there,” she allegedly replied.

Police say they found bloodstains and spatter in the garage of the home, leading State Police to believe Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a “serious physical assault.”

Both plead not guilty to the tampering charges.

At the time, Fotis’ defense attorney Norm Pattis told reporters they believed the disappearance may have been a case of “revenge suicide” where Jennifer Dulos had the “imagination, means and motive to disappear” like in the book “Gone Girl,” a story in which a wife fakes her own disappearance and frames her husband as a prime suspect.

Family members have said Jennifer Dulos would never disappear on her own.

Court records show a contentious divorce. According to documents from 2017, she said, “I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

Her five children, ages 8 to 13 years old, are now in the care of their maternal grandmother in Manhattan. CBS News reported that Fotis owed his mother-in-law in excess of $2.5 million.

Three weeks later, Troconis asked a judge for and was given an order preventing Fotis Dulos and his attorneys from contacting her.

In July, a report by the Hartford Courant said a shirt belonging to Jennifer Dulos was found stained with her blood along with a bra and cleaning supplies with blood.

Since then, loved ones of Jennifer Dulos have not given up hope.

“The heartbreak goes on even as time moves forward,” said Luft said in a statement. “Thank you to the New Canaan and Farmington-Avon communities for the ongoing support and solidarity. And, as ever, we are deeply indebted to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless and dedicated efforts in Jennifer’s case.”

Anyone with information that may assist law enforcement in their investigation should contact the New Canaan Police Department tip line at (203) 594-3544 or see the website FindJenniferDulos.com.