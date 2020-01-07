Comments
NEW YORK (CBS News/CBSNewYork) – A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0.
They were the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.
The mayor of the southern city of Ponce, Mayita Meléndez, tweeted that a 77-year-old man was killed. She also told WAPA television that eight people were injured. Ponce is near the quake’s epicenter.
Here are some ways to help:
- American Red Cross: redcross.org
- United Way: unitedway.org
- Catholic Charities: link
- Salvation Army: salvationarmy.org
- Hispanic Federation: link
