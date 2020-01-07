



– Two Long Island teens are making their mark in Girl Scout history.

Olivia Philips and Ava Mahoney were all smiles checking out the new box of Do-Si-Dos, and it’s not just because they’re both huge peanut butter fans, but because their faces are on the new boxes that were unveiled Tuesday.

“Normally, I’m used to selling cooking with girls I don’t know. And it’s like I know all the girls on the box now, and one of them is me. It’s crazy!” Olivia said.

“I was really shocked. I was like, ‘That’s cool, I’m going to be on the Girl Scout box!'” said Ava.

The two Suffolk County teens were chosen out of a national call for Girl Scout cookie box models. Though they’re in different troops, Ava and Olivia were the only two girls chosen from Long Island.

“It was amazing for us to even be part of it, because we know our girls are amazing. But to be recognized on this kind of level, we were all excited about it,” said Jenna Kierstedt of the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County.

The boxes haven’t been updated since 2012. This year’s theme was STEM. It aims to show girls they too can get involved in male-dominated fields. In the photo, Olivia and Ava are pictured on a robotics team.

“It was really cool to see and be in STEM because we did this whole robot thing. The people behind the camera were moving it, pranking us,” said Ava.

The cookie box photo shoot was held in Montclair, N.J. It’s an experience both say they won’t soon forget.

“When I’m older I’m going to look back on Girl Scouts and be like, that’s me when I was younger,” Ava said.

“It’s just an honor. I can’t even explain how excited I was when I found out, I was like ‘What?'” Olivia said.

Ava says selling cookies s her favorite part of Girl Scouts. Olivia is a top regional seller. She sold more than 5,000 boxes just last year. Both expect sales to skyrocket this time around, because who could say no to those faces?

Do-Si-Dos are a Girl Scout cookie staple, and the boxes will be sold across the country.

You can start preordering cookies now. Deliveries start as soon as February. That’s also when you can expect to see you local Girl Scouts set up outside grocery stores.