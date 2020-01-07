CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a New York City Department of Sanitation truck while crossing the street with his mother this morning in Queens.

Witnesses told CBS2 the truck was pulling out of driveway around 7 a.m. near 57th Avenue and 97th Street in the Corona neighborhood when it hit them.

“They were crossing the street, trying to cross. Probably they didn’t see them, because the truck was too high,” said Chris Ali, who works nearby.

Another witness said he was in the crosswalk with the family and yelled at the truck to slow down.

“She was running, and when she ran and he turned, that’s when he hit her,” he said through a translator.

The rear tire hit the 40-year-old mother and her son, severing the woman’s leg and leaving tracks on the boy’s chest, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. She is in critical condition.

“She was trying to reach out for the baby, but she couldn’t because the leg was broken,” said the second witness. “Everybody was shocked looking at the kid, because he was not responding.”

The 40-year-old sanitation worker stayed on the scene, looking shaken and emotional. No charges have been filed, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said the driver was suspended, pending the results of the investigation.

The victims’ names have not been released.

