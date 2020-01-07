



A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a New York City Department of Sanitation truck while crossing the street with his mother this morning in Queens.

Witnesses told CBS2 the truck was pulling out of driveway around 7 a.m. near 57th Avenue and 97th Street in the Corona neighborhood when it hit them.

“They were crossing the street, trying to cross. Probably they didn’t see them, because the truck was too high,” said Chris Ali, who works nearby.

Another witness said he was in the crosswalk with the family and yelled at the truck to slow down.

“She was running, and when she ran and he turned, that’s when he hit her,” he said through a translator.

The rear tire hit the 40-year-old mother and her son, severing the woman’s leg and leaving tracks on the boy’s chest, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. She is in critical condition.

“She was trying to reach out for the baby, but she couldn’t because the leg was broken,” said the second witness. “Everybody was shocked looking at the kid, because he was not responding.”

Heartbreaking news out of Queens. We’ve lost a child after a crash involving a Sanitation vehicle. His mother is in stable condition. An investigation is underway. The driver has been suspended pending the results. Please keep this family in your thoughts today. https://t.co/B1KYGV2uBt — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 7, 2020

Absolutely devastating and more evidence that our streets are not safe. My deepest condolences and prayers to this family. https://t.co/Pd8C31MXGi — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) January 7, 2020

I cannot begin to comprehend the pain the boy's mother and family must be going through. Last year we saw an overwhelming amount of pedestrian and cyclists deaths in NYC. A large amount of those crashes involved trucks. Enough is enough, we must act now.https://t.co/Q6ADcyDZsD — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) January 7, 2020

The 40-year-old sanitation worker stayed on the scene, looking shaken and emotional. No charges have been filed, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said the driver was suspended, pending the results of the investigation.

The victims’ names have not been released.