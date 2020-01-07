Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a dry start to the day but please take an umbrella with you because you might need one on the way home!
We have temps in the mid to lower 30s this morning, but we warm into the lower 40s as a front approaches, bringing us some rain/snow tonight. We are not expecting much in the way of accumulation, perhaps a coating to 2 inches across the area, with south and east having the potential for slightly more accumulation.
We clear out by Wednesday, but gusty winds arrive, sweeping snow showers across the area during the afternoon.
Thursday is super cold at 36 degrees! Bundle up and check back in for the latest!