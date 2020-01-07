Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the city’s parking meter problems.
A software failure caused meters to reject credit card payments late last week.
The Department of Transportation now says all of the city’s 14,000 meters have been fixed and are accepting all payment options.
The software wasn’t updated for the new year.
If you got a ticket during that time, you still have to pay but you can try to appeal.