



– If you love good food and can’t resist a bargain, it’s time to savor the tastes of The Bronx.

“Savor The Bronx” Restaurant Week, now in its ninth year, is serving up some of the most delicious and diverse cuisines in the city. The event runs from Jan. 6 through Jan. 17, 2020.

Olga Luz Tirado, the executive director of The Bronx Tourism Council, joined CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler to share details about the event.

For details on the 45 participating restaurants and discounts, see below.

ACRI CAFÉ (A.C. EAT DRINK PARTY)

1315 Commerce Ave.

aceatdrinkparty.com

212-924-2424 Latin/Seafood

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

$25 Prix fixe Dinner

SEE MENU HERE

AMERICAN GRILL

2987 Third Ave.

americangrillnyc.com

718-585-6978 American

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

$25 Prix fixe Dinner

ANTONIO’S TRATTORIA

2370 Belmont Ave.

antoniostrattoria.com

718-733-6630 Italian

$$ VISA

15% off Lunch/Dinner

ARCHIES TAP AND TABLE

536 City Island Ave.

archiestap.com

718-885-9229 American

$$$ VISA

$45 Prix fixe Dinner

ARTIES STEAK & SEAFOOD

394 City Island Ave.

artiescityisland.com

718-885-9885 Seafood

$$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$21.95 Lunch/$29.95 Dinner

Offer valid Mon – Thur

BEASTRO

135 Alexander Ave.

718-489-9397 Soul Food Fusion/Latin

beatstro.com

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

Prix fixe lunch $10.95

BOOGIE DOWN GRIND CAFÉ

868 Hunts Point Ave.

boogiedowngrind.com

718-986-8548 Italian

$ Amex / MC/ VISA

10% Lunch/Dinner

BRICKS & HOPS BEER GARDEN

65 Bruckner Blvd.

bricksandhops.com

718-450-3991 Bar food/Latin fusion

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

BRONX ALEHOUSE

216 W. 238th St.

718-601-0204 American

bronxalehouse.com

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA / DC

20% off Lunch/Dinner

BRONX DRAFTHOUSE

884 Gerard Ave.

929-265-9759 Bar food/Latin fusion

bronxdrafthouse.com

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA /

Any 2 combo for $10.95

(soup, sandwich, salad)

BRONX TAVERN

780 E. 133rd St.

bronxtavern.com

718-292-2108 American

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

15% off Lunch/Dinner

CASA DEL MAR SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

1779 Webster Ave.

casadelmarny.com

917-473-6670 Seafood/Latin/American

$$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$75 & $95 Prix fixe menu. Happy

Hour Mon – Fri 5pm – 8pm

CASA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

3607 East Tremont Ave.

casarestaurantnyc.com

718-792-2272 Latin/Carib.

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$25 Prix fixe Dinner

CEETAY

129 Alexander Ave.

ceetay.com

718-618-7020 Asian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

15% off Dinner only

CHARLIES BAR & KITCHEN

112 Lincoln Ave.

charliesbarkitchen.com

718-684-2338 American

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$15 Sampler Platter

FLAME RIVERDALE

5740 Broadway

flameriverdale.com

718-884-2828 Asian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

20% off Lunch/Dinner

GUN HILL TAVERN

2515 3rd Ave.

gunhilltavern.com

718-402-0808 American

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

Prix fixe Lunch

SEE MENU HERE



HARD ROCK CAFÉ YANKEE STADIUM

1 East 161ST St.

hardrockcafe.com/location/yankee-stadium

646-977-8888 American

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA/Discover

20% off Lunch/Dinner

HAVANA CAFÉ

1247 Castle Hill Ave.

bronxhavanacafe.com

718-822-4800 Latin/Carib.

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

HAVANA CAFÉ

3151 E. Tremont Ave.

bronxhavanacafe.com

718-518-1800 Latin

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

ICEHOUSE ITALIAN WATERFRONT

140 Reynolds Ave.

icehousecafebronx.com

718-863-5580 Italian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

15% off Lunch/Dinner

JAKE’S STEAKHOUSE

6031 Broadway

jakessteakhouse.com

718-581-0182 American

$$$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

15% off Lunch/Dinner

Excluded Saturdays /parties 6 or more

KINGSBRIDGE SOCIAL CLUB

3625 Kingsbridge Ave.

kingsbridgesocialclub.com

347-346-5180 Italian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

$25 Prix fixe Dinner

LA COCINA BORICUA

2245 Westchester Ave.

lacocinaboricua.com

347-281-5375 Latin

$$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$7-$8 Lunch Special

$39.99 Brunch Special

(2 hrs unlimited mimosas,

sangrias, bellinis)

LECHE Y MIEL RESTAURANT

5761 Broadway

lecheymielrestaurant.com

718-708-5787 Latin

$$ VISA

15% off Lunch/Dinner

MADE IN PUERTO RICO

3363 E Tremont Ave.

madeinpuertoricony.com

718-684-1309 Latin

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$40pp 3 course Dinner

$40pp 2 course Brunch Sat or Sun (11-4pm)

MEXICOSINA COMIDA MEXICANA

503 Jackson Ave.

mexicosina.com

347-498-1055 Mexican

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

MELROSE PARILLA LATINA STEAKHOUSE

614 Melrose Ave.

parrillalatinasteakhousebx.com

718-993-5894 Latin/Carib.

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

20% off Dinner

Free glass of wine-mention

Savor the Bronx

MIKE’S DELI

2344 Arthur Ave.

arthuravenue.com

718-295-5033 Italian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

10% off

MOTTLEY KITCHEN

402 East 140th St.

mottleykitchen.com

929-308-2099 American

$$ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

15% off Dinner

PATSY’S PIZZERIA

980 Morris Park Ave.

patsyspizzeriamorrispark.com

718-676-2527 Italian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

SEE MENU HERE



PORTO SALVO

426 E. 161 St.

portosalvobronx.com

929-376-7866 Italian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$25 for 2-Course Lunch

$35 for 3-course Dinner



SALSA CON FUEGO

2297 Cedar Ave.

salsaconfuego.com

718-561-6161 Latin/Carib.

$$ VISA

$25 for Dinner



SAN GENNARO RESTAURANT

2329 Arthur Ave.

sangennarorestaurant.com

718-562-0129 Italian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

$30 Prix fixe Dinner



SANTA FE GRILL & BAR

6025 Broadway

santafegrillandbar.com

718-796-5095 Mexican

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

15% off Lunch/Dinner



SEIS VECINOS

640 Prospect Ave.

seisvecinos.com

718-684-8604 Central American/Mexican

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

15% off Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner

SHANGHAI RED

127 Westchester Sq.

shanghairedny.com

718-684-6262 Asian Latin Fusion

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

$25 Prix fixe Dinner



TAQUERIA TLAXCALLI

2103 Starling Ave.

taqueriatlaxcalliny.com

347-851–3085 Mexican

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

$25 Prix fixe Dinner

THE BRONX BEER HALL

2344 Arthur Ave.

thebronxbeerhall.com

347-396-0555 Italian

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$20 Prix fixe Lunch

$25 Prix fixe Dinner

THE BRONX BREWERY * EMPANOLOGY

856 E. 136th St.

thebronxbrewery.com

718-402-1000 Asian/Latin

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$25 Prix fixe Dinner

THE LAST STOP

5977 Broadway

laststopbx.squarespace.com

347-427-4543 Indian/American

$$$ Visa

10% off Lunch/Dinner

THE SOUTH OF FRANCE

1800 Westchester Ave.

718-823-1133 Latin

$$ Visa

$16.50 for Lunch

$20.50 for Dinner

Complimentary; water, juice, soda

TIN MARIN

3708 Riverdale Ave.

tinmarintapas.com

718-884-4800 Latin/Carib.

$$ Amex / MC/ VISA

$29.99 Prix Fixe Dinner

Mon-Thu 3pm-10pm

For more listings and information, see the ILoveTheBronx website.

