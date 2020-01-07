NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you love good food and can’t resist a bargain, it’s time to savor the tastes of The Bronx.
“Savor The Bronx” Restaurant Week, now in its ninth year, is serving up some of the most delicious and diverse cuisines in the city. The event runs from Jan. 6 through Jan. 17, 2020.
Olga Luz Tirado, the executive director of The Bronx Tourism Council, joined CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler to share details about the event.
For details on the 45 participating restaurants and discounts, see below.
ACRI CAFÉ (A.C. EAT DRINK PARTY)
1315 Commerce Ave.
aceatdrinkparty.com
212-924-2424 Latin/Seafood
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
$25 Prix fixe Dinner
AMERICAN GRILL
2987 Third Ave.
americangrillnyc.com
718-585-6978 American
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
$25 Prix fixe Dinner
ANTONIO’S TRATTORIA
2370 Belmont Ave.
antoniostrattoria.com
718-733-6630 Italian
$$ VISA
15% off Lunch/Dinner
ARCHIES TAP AND TABLE
536 City Island Ave.
archiestap.com
718-885-9229 American
$$$ VISA
$45 Prix fixe Dinner
ARTIES STEAK & SEAFOOD
394 City Island Ave.
artiescityisland.com
718-885-9885 Seafood
$$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$21.95 Lunch/$29.95 Dinner
Offer valid Mon – Thur
BEASTRO
135 Alexander Ave.
718-489-9397 Soul Food Fusion/Latin
beatstro.com
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
Prix fixe lunch $10.95
BOOGIE DOWN GRIND CAFÉ
868 Hunts Point Ave.
boogiedowngrind.com
718-986-8548 Italian
$ Amex / MC/ VISA
10% Lunch/Dinner
BRICKS & HOPS BEER GARDEN
65 Bruckner Blvd.
bricksandhops.com
718-450-3991 Bar food/Latin fusion
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
BRONX ALEHOUSE
216 W. 238th St.
718-601-0204 American
bronxalehouse.com
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA / DC
20% off Lunch/Dinner
BRONX DRAFTHOUSE
884 Gerard Ave.
929-265-9759 Bar food/Latin fusion
bronxdrafthouse.com
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA /
Any 2 combo for $10.95
(soup, sandwich, salad)
BRONX TAVERN
780 E. 133rd St.
bronxtavern.com
718-292-2108 American
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
15% off Lunch/Dinner
CASA DEL MAR SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
1779 Webster Ave.
casadelmarny.com
917-473-6670 Seafood/Latin/American
$$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$75 & $95 Prix fixe menu. Happy
Hour Mon – Fri 5pm – 8pm
CASA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
3607 East Tremont Ave.
casarestaurantnyc.com
718-792-2272 Latin/Carib.
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$25 Prix fixe Dinner
CEETAY
129 Alexander Ave.
ceetay.com
718-618-7020 Asian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
15% off Dinner only
CHARLIES BAR & KITCHEN
112 Lincoln Ave.
charliesbarkitchen.com
718-684-2338 American
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$15 Sampler Platter
FLAME RIVERDALE
5740 Broadway
flameriverdale.com
718-884-2828 Asian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
20% off Lunch/Dinner
GUN HILL TAVERN
2515 3rd Ave.
gunhilltavern.com
718-402-0808 American
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
Prix fixe Lunch
HARD ROCK CAFÉ YANKEE STADIUM
1 East 161ST St.
hardrockcafe.com/location/yankee-stadium
646-977-8888 American
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA/Discover
20% off Lunch/Dinner
HAVANA CAFÉ
1247 Castle Hill Ave.
bronxhavanacafe.com
718-822-4800 Latin/Carib.
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
HAVANA CAFÉ
3151 E. Tremont Ave.
bronxhavanacafe.com
718-518-1800 Latin
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
ICEHOUSE ITALIAN WATERFRONT
140 Reynolds Ave.
icehousecafebronx.com
718-863-5580 Italian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
15% off Lunch/Dinner
JAKE’S STEAKHOUSE
6031 Broadway
jakessteakhouse.com
718-581-0182 American
$$$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
15% off Lunch/Dinner
Excluded Saturdays /parties 6 or more
KINGSBRIDGE SOCIAL CLUB
3625 Kingsbridge Ave.
kingsbridgesocialclub.com
347-346-5180 Italian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
$25 Prix fixe Dinner
LA COCINA BORICUA
2245 Westchester Ave.
lacocinaboricua.com
347-281-5375 Latin
$$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$7-$8 Lunch Special
$39.99 Brunch Special
(2 hrs unlimited mimosas,
sangrias, bellinis)
LECHE Y MIEL RESTAURANT
5761 Broadway
lecheymielrestaurant.com
718-708-5787 Latin
$$ VISA
15% off Lunch/Dinner
MADE IN PUERTO RICO
3363 E Tremont Ave.
madeinpuertoricony.com
718-684-1309 Latin
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$40pp 3 course Dinner
$40pp 2 course Brunch Sat or Sun (11-4pm)
MEXICOSINA COMIDA MEXICANA
503 Jackson Ave.
mexicosina.com
347-498-1055 Mexican
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
MELROSE PARILLA LATINA STEAKHOUSE
614 Melrose Ave.
parrillalatinasteakhousebx.com
718-993-5894 Latin/Carib.
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
20% off Dinner
Free glass of wine-mention
Savor the Bronx
MIKE’S DELI
2344 Arthur Ave.
arthuravenue.com
718-295-5033 Italian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
10% off
MOTTLEY KITCHEN
402 East 140th St.
mottleykitchen.com
929-308-2099 American
$$ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
15% off Dinner
PATSY’S PIZZERIA
980 Morris Park Ave.
patsyspizzeriamorrispark.com
718-676-2527 Italian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
PORTO SALVO
426 E. 161 St.
portosalvobronx.com
929-376-7866 Italian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$25 for 2-Course Lunch
$35 for 3-course Dinner
SALSA CON FUEGO
2297 Cedar Ave.
salsaconfuego.com
718-561-6161 Latin/Carib.
$$ VISA
$25 for Dinner
SAN GENNARO RESTAURANT
2329 Arthur Ave.
sangennarorestaurant.com
718-562-0129 Italian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
$30 Prix fixe Dinner
SANTA FE GRILL & BAR
6025 Broadway
santafegrillandbar.com
718-796-5095 Mexican
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
15% off Lunch/Dinner
SEIS VECINOS
640 Prospect Ave.
seisvecinos.com
718-684-8604 Central American/Mexican
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
15% off Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner
SHANGHAI RED
127 Westchester Sq.
shanghairedny.com
718-684-6262 Asian Latin Fusion
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
$25 Prix fixe Dinner
TAQUERIA TLAXCALLI
2103 Starling Ave.
taqueriatlaxcalliny.com
347-851–3085 Mexican
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
$25 Prix fixe Dinner
THE BRONX BEER HALL
2344 Arthur Ave.
thebronxbeerhall.com
347-396-0555 Italian
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$20 Prix fixe Lunch
$25 Prix fixe Dinner
THE BRONX BREWERY * EMPANOLOGY
856 E. 136th St.
thebronxbrewery.com
718-402-1000 Asian/Latin
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$25 Prix fixe Dinner
THE LAST STOP
5977 Broadway
laststopbx.squarespace.com
347-427-4543 Indian/American
$$$ Visa
10% off Lunch/Dinner
THE SOUTH OF FRANCE
1800 Westchester Ave.
718-823-1133 Latin
$$ Visa
$16.50 for Lunch
$20.50 for Dinner
Complimentary; water, juice, soda
TIN MARIN
3708 Riverdale Ave.
tinmarintapas.com
718-884-4800 Latin/Carib.
$$ Amex / MC/ VISA
$29.99 Prix Fixe Dinner
Mon-Thu 3pm-10pm
For more listings and information, see the ILoveTheBronx website.